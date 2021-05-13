'Think I'm still carrying Ghalib's backache, he's a part of my life': Meel Patthar actor Suvinder Vicky on Ivan Ayr directorial

Tatsam Mukherjee
·13 min read

In Ivan Ayr's Milestone, Ghalib (played by Suvinder Vicky) is a fascinating contradiction. In a seemingly chaotic environment, where fingers stained with engine oil, toxic fumes and tattered tyres are the norm, Ghalib appears to be absolutely still. While everything from the truck's musical horn or the Punjabi pop playing in it appear to be drowning out the deathly silence in his life, Ghalib's voice has a calmness as he addresses anyone - irrespective of whether they're 'above' or 'below' him in the social hierarchy. Punjabi actor, Suvinder Vicky, who played supporting parts in high-profile projects like Akshay Kumar-starrer, Kesari and Amazon Prime's Pataal Lok, is entrusted with shouldering the responsibility of a Hindi film for the first time. And he more than delivers. Channelling Ghalib's lostness, Vicky effectively captures the spirit of a man trying to fight for a place in a world where everything seems to be changing.

For those who remember Gurvinder Singh's Chauthi Koot, it's not the first time Vicky has offered a compelling central performance. When I reach out to Singh for a comment on Vicky, he seems mildly annoyed by the fact that such a piece is being written only after Vicky has appeared in a Hindi film. However, he follows that up with an anecdote about his lead actor's unwavering commitment to the scene. "In Chauthi Koot, there's a scene where a militant places a gun on his chest. We did multiple takes and I wanted the actor playing the militant to poke the rifle really hard into his chest, so that it actually hurt Suvinder. He bore it calmly till a point he could not take the pain. Then he told me he has a pacemaker in his heart. That's his level of commitment," Singh says.

Having carved a niche for himself playing the 'villain' in the commercial Punjabi films, and starring in 35-40 music videos, one might be tempted to slot Vicky as a 'frivolous' actor. However, as his work in both Chauthi Koot and Milestone seem to indicate, there's more to him. We spoke to him about his journey from Chandigarh's theatre scene to headlining a high-profile Hindi film. Edited excerpts:

Have you seen any noticeable difference in your life, in the last few days?

We're going through a time where even the tiny bits of good news are welcome. We've all been dealing with this confined existence for more than a year, some of us are facing financial hurdles, some of us are grieving, so at a time like this I think I really want to savour this moment. The appreciation almost makes me feel like I've won the war against the constant grind. At least, for now. Our shooting schedule was quite tense at 25-26 days, and Ghalib had to be present on all of the shoot days. So, I guess the fatigue began to show on my face, lending authenticity to the part.

Now that you mention it, I think you're practically in every scene in the film...

I think there's a scene where the tyre bursts, and that's the only scene where I cannot be seen. But yes, I think I'm there in nearly all scenes in the final film. That's something I joke about with Ivan (Ayr), that he didn't tell me that I wouldn't have an off day through the entire schedule. And he says something to the effect of 'we wanted it to be a surprise!' (laughs). But it was a great experience, overall.

Can you tell me a little about your early years, how did you get into acting?

I was born in Sirsa in 1973. My early schooling happened under the trees, like it usually happens in the villages. In 1980, my father was transferred to Chandigarh, which is when I got admitted into an actual school. I did my graduation in the Arts, and then I went on to do my Masters in Theatre from Punjab University (Patiala) in 1997. I was bitten by the acting bug during my undergraduate studies, when I was participating in youth festivals. That's when I went around and did a lot of theatre in Chandigarh with veterans like Rani Balbir Kaur and Umesh Gandhi. By the time I finished my undergraduate course, I'd made up my mind that I wanted to pursue my higher studies in this (theatre). The options were the Diploma at NSD, which was three years, or an MA at Punjab University, which would take two years. I'd missed out on the deadline for the NSD applications that year, so I chose to get admitted for the MA. Any way, it's not like whether we do the Diploma or a Master's that we leave the institutions as 'actors', it's just that for the future prospects people look at you and see that you've at least studied the craft, and hopefully know what to aspire for.

What kind of films and acting did you grow up admiring?

Growing up in the 70s and 80s, we obviously grew up in the middle of the Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra mania. My brother and I used to pick our roles, we used to enact the dishoom dishoom scenes with each other. I think I was well into college, when my life's goal was to become a 'hero'. I had a knack of wearing these tadkeela-bhadkeela shirts inspired by Govinda and Mithunda for Chandigarh's youth festivals, and my collar was always erect. I used to wear my hair like Amitabh ji, and the goal (at the time) was to work in commercial films. Only after we entered post-graduation, is when I got some maturity. It's a time when you're actually studying Brecht and Stanislavski, along with Shyam Benegal and Govind Nihalani. One of our teachers Balraj Pandit ji, was an alumnus of NSD. I think he was a junior of Naseer sahab, and that's where we would learn about the likes of Naseer sahab and Om Puri ji. There are so many avenues that open up to us while studying: do we wish to work on films, do we want to remain on stage, do we want to teach in drama schools, or do we want to start our own troupe. This is when our mind really started opening up about what we wish to do. Touch wood, the day I decided to become an actor-for-hire, not once have I had second thoughts about it. It's been almost 25 years. It's never been like that I've wanted to write or direct, bettering my craft as an actor has always had my complete focus.

I read somewhere that you did around 35-40 music videos, did plenty of commercial Punjabi films in the 2000s. How did Chauthi Koot come to you?

I met Gurvinder ji through my senior, Samuel John, and at that time he was looking to cast for his first feature film, Anhe Ghode Da Daan. I remember we were reading for a play, when I was told that Gurvinder Singh was around. I was asked to audition, where he asked me to pretend that I was going about my job, when someone from the police comes to my house and intimidates me. I did it, and that was that. Two years passed, Anhe Ghode Da Daan was completed and I also got busy with theatre and I was also doing a couple of TV shows. Then, one day I got a call from Gurvinder ji, and that's when he told me that he was starting work on Chauthi Koot. That's when I realised that the script was in his head, and he was getting me to enact the scene when the paramilitary comes to my house. It's not like he had seen any of my work, or someone had recommended me.

How did the conversation about Milestone begin? Had you seen Ivan's first film?

One of the biggest reasons behind me getting this opportunity to work on Milestone, is Chauthi Koot. After Gurvinder ji's film went to Cannes, and it won the National Award, my work was appreciated in the film. I think Ivan saw me in that, and I think for the part of Ghalib, one needed the know-how about what kind of cinema we were trying to make. Like our Punjabi community is inherently a little loud, and if you're going from theatre to a feature film, you're somewhere also catering to someone sitting in the last row. One needs to be aware of the different styles, like even when our limbs would involuntarily start moving in front of the camera. Then you learn about a close-up, and a tight close-up, frames in which even the subtlest movements of the eye are captured. I think that's why I was chosen for the part, that he needed someone who was familiar with this type of cinema. Like when you need to speak, without speaking. I had done something similar with Chauthi Koot, where Gurvinder told me in the beginning that 'I don't need to act'. One day I promptly asked him why he had chosen me, if he didn't need me to 'act'. He said, "Paaji, just say the lines"

Was it a conscious choice to shatter every stereotype one has of a "truck driver" in the Hindi cinema realm?

I think what Milestone has done is, that it has made me a little more empathetic towards their lives. Usually, how we've seen truck drivers being played on screen, they're loud, they're the twirling-moustache kind, who announce their arrival in a dhaba with an order of 'roti-shoti' " which is something we often hear in Punjab. But it was more of a challenge to play Ghalib, without having the crutch of these things, and I think that's what made the performance more distinct. I don't think I can take any credit for this, it's all Ivan's sensibility and his cinematic language that probably imagined a truck driver like Ghalib, without necessarily indulging in the usual 'types'.

How did you prepare for the physical challenges of playing a truck driver?

One of the major points in terms of preparation for this role was driving the truck. I didn't know how to drive a truck before this. I'm supposed to be playing someone who has been doing this for nearly 30 years. So, when he climbs the truck and gets down from it, it should almost seem like second nature to him. I asked Ivan about how much of driving will be required? He told me to devote a fortnight to learning the basics. The more we sat down for workshops, the more familiar I became with scenes where I would be required to drive while doing dialogues. I met this gentleman called Azhar from Noida, and I filmed him getting up and down from the truck. He was, what one might imagine, as the typical paan-chewing truck driver, and he showed me the ropes. Ivan was very particular about the truck he wanted. It wasn't one with power steering, or modern gears, Ivan insisted that it should look like the truck had completed 500000 kms. It was one of those vehicles that if you've not held tightly in control, the entire truck keeps vibrating, and you need to be able to say your lines in the midst of all this. It was quite something. So Lakshvir (the boy who plays Pash in the film) and I would take turns to drive, and we would go over our lines.

Milestone tells us how replaceable we are as individuals, whatever vocation we might be in. Being an actor for nearly two decades did you identify with Ghalib's insecurity?

I've been doing this (acting in films) for 18-19 years, so I think I'm past that phase where I would live under the fear of being replaced. Even though that's something I did face in the early part of my career. Having said that, one is still insecure about a project until it gets on the floors. And it's also a matter of age I guess, that beyond a point, you certainly come to accept everything, warts and all. There's an active choice of either holding on to a grudge, hurling abuses about how one has been denied... or one could move on to the next thing.

There's so much of Ghalib's past written on his face. Was that something you spent time thinking about, how you would bring it on screen?

We would do scene breakdowns with Ivan, where we would determine the metre of the performance. Especially, in those early days. Like when I remove a black cloth from inside the truck in the first scene of the film, it's only the first scene of the film. The character has presumably been doing this for 15 years before the film even began. The film just happens to begin at the flag-end of his work life, and that's something I kept in mind while doing those scenes. It's my routine, I've been coming here for longer than a decade, I'm parking it at this very place. The labour union strike happened last year too, probably even three years before that. The body has gradually taken a beating after being up for thousands of nights on state highways. When we would be shooting inside the house, I would imagine why my late wife and I might have been fighting, I would invent reasons. I would imagine her in the living room, while doing this. All this might not be a part of the script, I think it's my job as an actor to come up with some sort of a backstory and the arc for the character from the start to the end of the film.

I imagine different surs for different projects - whether it is a Milestone, Pataal Lok or a film like Kesari. Is that something you've unlocked? Do you struggle with it? Is there one kind of project that you prefer?

I think it's the job of a professional actor to find these different surs immediately, and without making a show of it. Obviously, all kind of films and roles come with their own kind of challenges. One might even do a small, insignificant role in a big film for which you're barely there on screen, but you get paid a lot of money for it, but ultimately acting is a creative pursuit. So, any actor worth their salt, wants to be challenged. Like in the case of Ghalib, I lived his life for several weeks, and I carried forward his grief for several days into my normal life. In fact, I was attending a wedding right after we finished shooting, and one can almost see my pained smile in those wedding videos, and I'm amazed that I look more like Ghalib in those videos than Suvinder Vicky. I think I'm still carrying Ghalib's backache, I guess it has become a part of my life.

Also See: Harish Patel opens up on appearance in Marvel's Eternals, and not knowing co-stars Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani

Ivan Ayr on Milestone, his follow-up to Netflix's Soni: 'Once I start getting flashes of a film, I can't help put pen to paper'

Sajin Baabu Director’s Cut: On Biriyaani, Kani Kusruti, Islamophobia and his scrutiny of the Muslim community

Read more on Entertainment by Firstpost.

Latest Stories

  • Top 10 matchups on the 2021 NFL schedule

    The schedule gods have blessed us with another Lamar Jackson-Patrick Mahomes showdown — and plenty of other juicy matchups.

  • Pistons extend Dwane Casey's contract with rebuild hopes in mind after brutal season

    Dwane Casey is now set in Detroit through the 2023-24 season.

  • Alek Manoah crawls closer to Jays rotation with set of sizzling Triple-A outings

    With every pitch he throws, Blue Jays RHP prospect Alek Manoah looks more and more like someone who can help the big club now rather than later.

  • How COVID-19 vaccines could impact the 2021 NBA playoffs

    Entering health and safety protocols for a standard of 10-14 days could swing a playoff series, which potentially makes COVID-19 vaccines a competitive advantage in the months ahead.

  • Victor Oladipo to undergo season-ending surgery on right quadriceps tendon

    The Victor Oladipo Era in Miami is over after four games.

  • Oilers edge Canadiens on Dominik Kahun's OT winner

    Dominik Kahun scored the overtime winner for the Edmonton Oilers in a 4-3 win Wednesday over the host Montreal Canadiens.

  • Lakers finally unveil 2020 championship banner at Staples Center

    The Lakers opted to wait to hang their banner until fans could be back inside the Staples Center.

  • Jon Rahm gets why golfers will skip the Olympics: 'They're not making it easy'

    With all of the restrictions in place, and a tight timeline to get to Japan, Jon Rahm doesn't blame golfers for skipping the Olympics this summer.

  • Everything you need to know about starting and dominating your NHL playoff pool

    Whether you’re a first-timer or a veteran when it comes to playoff pools, here are some tips and tricks you’ll find useful.

  • Tom Brady worried about what comes after football: 'I’m a little fearful of it ending'

    Tom Brady knows it's going to be tough to leave football behind.

  • Hideki Matsuyama called Masters celebration 'a bit embarrassing' after massive spotlight in Japan

    Hideki Matsuyama returns to the PGA Tour this week at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

  • Conor McGregor was the world's highest paid athlete in the past year

    Conor McGregor reportedly made $180 million over the last 12 months, mostly due to selling his whiskey business.

  • Rangers fire head coach David Quinn and 3 assistant coaches

    The Rangers are making even more changes to their organization.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Playoff bound: Hawks clinch 1st postseason berth since 2017

    ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks spent three miserable years totally rebuilding their team, all with the idea of finally making a big move this season. Yet, as the All-Star break approached, they were limping along with one of the worst records in the NBA. Coach Lloyd Pierce was fired. Nate McMillan took over as the interim boss. Suddenly, the Hawks looked like a totally different team. It all paid off Wednesday night, when Atlanta clinched its first playoff berth since 2017 by rallying for a 120-116 victory over the Washington Wizards. “This is what I came down here for, to try to help this team get to the next level,” said McMillan, who figures to get serious consideration for coach of the year honors despite his interim tag. “These guys have stood up and accepted that. I'm just thrilled to death that I can be part of this.” The Hawks aren't the only newcomer to the playoff scene. The New York Knicks snapped an even-longer drought, securing their first postseason berth since 2013 when Boston lost in Cleveland. New York has been one of the NBA’s biggest surprises under their first-year coach, Tom Thibodeau, with a 38-31 record after seven straight losing seasons. The Knicks could have clinched their spot Tuesday in Los Angeles, but the Lakers rallied to beat them in overtime. They got in a night later. All-Star Julius Randle made it clear the Knicks have bigger goals. “Check it off the list. We not close to done,” he wrote on Twitter. The Hawks were 14-20 when Pierce was fired on March 1, just days before Atlanta hosted the All-Star Game. Since McMillan took over, the Hawks are 25-11. The only team with more victories since the 34-game point in the season? The Phoenix Suns, who are 26-9. “It just shows we had it all along,” said Trae Young, the face of the Atlanta franchise. “We just needed to believe in each other and go out there and do it.” The Hawks fell on hard times after posting a franchise-best 60-22 record in 2014-15, when they reached the Eastern Conference finals in the team's deepest playoff run since moving to Atlanta in 1968. With some questionable personnel moves by then-coach Mike Budenholzer, the Hawks slipped for two straight seasons before Travis Schlenk was brought in as general manager and given a mandate to totally overhaul the roster by owner Tony Ressler. Schlenk relied heavily on the draft to build the core of the team, landing Young, John Collins, Kevin Huerter and De'Andre Hunter. For good measure, there was a shrewd trade to acquire rebounding machine Clint Capela. Through the entire process, the Hawks were clearing out salary cap space with an eye toward making a big splash in free agency during this past offseason. Schlenk was able to sign Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari, both of whom brought much-needed experience and leadership to their young teammates. It took nearly half a season for all the parts to mesh together — and Pierce wasn't around to see it to fruition. Schlenk made the coaching change after watching the Hawks continually blow leads in the fourth quarter. Of their first 20 losses this season, 13 were by 10 points or less. Only two of the defeats could be classified as blowouts. Enter McMillan, who had 16 years of head coaching experience with three different teams and had joined Pierce's staff before this season to provide a seasoned assistant. With McMillan at the helm, the Hawks are 12-5 when the margin is 10 points or less. In the playoff-clinching victory, the Hawks rallied from a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Young and Collins hit huge shots, and Atlanta clamped down at the defensive end to hold the Wizards scoreless over the final 2 1/2 minutes. “Really, where I've seen us grow is our finishes,” McMillan said. “We've been able to put together 48 minutes and finish those games.” No one is more excited than Young, the charismatic point guard who was essentially handed the keys to the franchise in 2018 when Schlenk worked out a still-debated deal on draft night that sent that sent Luka Doncic to the Dallas Mavericks. Young was an All-Star Game starter in his second season, and he's averaging more than 25 points a game in Year 3 of his blossoming career — all before his 23rd birthday. He's still a bit irked that he didn't get picked for this season's All-Star Game in his home city. “I feel like I haven't gotten the recognition and the guys on this team haven't gotten the recognition that we deserve,” Young said. “But that comes with winning.” Now, he'll certainly get plenty of attention. Young is headed to the playoffs for the first time — maybe even with the home-court advantage in the opening round. With two games remaining in the regular season (both at home against a pair of the league's weakest teams, Orlando and Houston), the Hawks have a half-game lead for the No. 4 seed over Miami and the Knicks. “Just knowing how hard it is to get to this position, to have to literally build our entire team to get to this position, makes it that much more gratifying that we’re here,” Young said. “But we're not satisfied, that's for sure.” ___ Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry ___ AP Basketball Writer Brian Mahoney in New York contributed to this report. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Paul Newberry, The Associated Press

  • NBA playoff tracker: James Harden returns for the Nets

    He's back and still good at basketball.

  • Urías pitches Dodgers past Seattle 7-1 for back-to-back wins

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julio Urías pitched seven stellar innings of two-hit ball, Matt Beaty drove in three runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Seattle Mariners 7-1 on Wednesday night for their first back-to-back victories in 25 days. Max Muncy homered for the second straight game for the defending World Series champions, who opened a nine-game homestand by sweeping this two-game interleague series and interrupting their 3 1/2-week stretch of mostly terrible play. Urías (5-1) bounced back superbly from last weekend in Anaheim, where he took his first loss since 2019. The hero of the Dodgers’ championship-clinching victory retired Seattle’s first 13 hitters and yielded only two singles and a walk, striking out six. Beaty had a two-run double in the fourth, and he added an RBI single during the Dodgers’ four-run fifth in a rally that began with Muncy’s two-run homer. Justin Dunn (1-1) pitched three solid innings before coming apart in the fourth for Seattle, which finished a five-game road trip with four straight defeats. Dylan Moore had an RBI single for the Mariners, who managed just two singles in their 11th loss in 16 games. The Mariners are thrilled to say goodbye to Urías, who is 2-0 against Seattle this season with 17 strikeouts and just three hits allowed over 14 innings. Mookie Betts got the game's first hit with a two-out double in the third, but the Dodgers didn't rally until Justin Turner and Muncy opened the fourth with walks. Beaty eventually drove them both home with a bases-loaded double to right, chasing Dunn. The Dodgers' versatile backup has 14 RBIs in his seven May starts, and he's 5 for 7 with 11 RBIs this season with the bases loaded. Ty France poked a one-out single through the left side to break up Urías' perfect game bid in the fifth, and he scored on Moore's short single. Muncy reached base four times and scored three runs. He singled and eventually scored on pinch-hitter AJ Pollock's single in the seventh. SLUMP BUSTER Los Angeles was 13-2 on April 17 before its skid began the next day. Before the Mariners arrived at Chavez Ravine, the Dodgers had lost 15 of 20 and fallen into third place in the NL West, the division they’ve won for eight consecutive seasons. TRAINER'S ROOM Dodgers: 3B Edwin Ríos will miss the rest of the season after surgery to repair a partially torn labrum in his right shoulder. Ríos was batting .078 this season while clearly struggling with his swing. ... RHP Dustin May had Tommy John surgery Wednesday. The promising redhead won't pitch again until the summer of 2022 at the earliest. UP NEXT Mariners: Chris Flexen (3-1, 3.78 ERA) is listed as their starter for Thursday's home series opener against Cleveland, but manager Scott Servais refused to comment pregame on several reports claiming Logan Gilbert, the Mariners' top pitching prospect, will be promoted to take the start in his major league debut. Dodgers: After a day off, Clayton Kershaw (5-3, 2.62 ERA) will open a three-game series against the Marlins. The ace has thrown 13 innings of scoreless, four-hit ball with 20 strikeouts in his last two starts against Miami, both in 2019. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Greg Beacham, The Associated Press

  • Kuzma's late basket gives Lakers 3rd straight win

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kyle Kuzma's driving layup with 6.9 seconds remaining gave the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers a 124-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night and kept the defending NBA champions' slim hopes of avoiding the play-in tournament alive. The Lakers led 121-113 with 2:57 remaining, but the Rockets scored nine straight points to go up by a point in the final minute. After a timeout, Kuzma was able to drive the lane and score the go-ahead points. Houston had a final chance, but Kelly Olynyk had the ball stolen by Ben McLemore with 0.9 seconds remaining. Talen Horton-Tucker then hit the first free throw, but missed the second. Horton-Tucker scored 23 points, and Andre Drummond added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers, who were without LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Alex Caruso. James was ruled out for the sixth straight game due to a high right ankle sprain, while Davis (groin) and Caruso (foot) aggravated injuries during an overtime win over the Knicks on Tuesday night. Los Angeles had seven players in double figures as it extended its winning streak to three for the first time since the middle of March. Horton-Tucker, who hit the go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime of Tuesday night’s win over the New York Knicks, got his fourth start of the season. He also had 10 assists for his fourth double-double of the season while logging a season-high 37 minutes. Drummond recorded a double-double for the second straight game and was 9 of 13 from the field. Kuzma scored 19 points and Montrezl Harrell added 16. The Lakers (40-30) are in seventh place in the Western Conference with two games remaining. They are one game behind Portland and Dallas in the battle for a top six spot, which would allow them to avoid being in next week's play-in tournament. However, the Trail Blazers and Mavericks won the season series over the Lakers and hold the tiebreakers. Olynyk and Armoni Brooks scored 24 apiece for the Rockets (16-54) and Kenyon Martin Jr. added 20. Houston has dropped seven straight and 44 of its last 49. TIP INS Rockets: Danuel House Jr. and DaQuan Jeffries were unavailable after suffering ankle injuries Monday. Lakers: Los Angeles unveiled the banner for its 17th NBA championship before the game. They held off from doing it until fans were finally allowed to attend games at Staples Center. UP NEXT Rockets: Host the LA Clippers on Friday. Lakers: Travel to Indiana on Saturday. — More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Joe Reedy, The Associated Press

  • The Rush: The NFL releases its complete schedule, Bortles signs with Packers and McGregor is making a lot of money

    The NFL releases its complete 2021 football schedule, QB Blake Bortles has a new home in Green Bay, and Connor McGregor has made a ton of money over the past 12 months.