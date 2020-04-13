We Think HongGuang Lighting Holdings (HKG:6908) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital. When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, HongGuang Lighting Holdings Company Limited (HKG:6908) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for HongGuang Lighting Holdings

What Is HongGuang Lighting Holdings's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2019 HongGuang Lighting Holdings had CN¥12.9m of debt, an increase on none, over one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds CN¥30.3m in cash, so it actually has CN¥17.4m net cash.

SEHK:6908 Historical Debt April 13th 2020

A Look At HongGuang Lighting Holdings's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that HongGuang Lighting Holdings had liabilities of CN¥76.3m due within 12 months and liabilities of CN¥2.16m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CN¥30.3m as well as receivables valued at CN¥137.4m due within 12 months. So it can boast CN¥89.2m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

Story continues

This surplus strongly suggests that HongGuang Lighting Holdings has a rock-solid balance sheet (and the debt is of no concern whatsoever). With this in mind one could posit that its balance sheet is as strong as beautiful a rare rhino. Succinctly put, HongGuang Lighting Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

The modesty of its debt load may become crucial for HongGuang Lighting Holdings if management cannot prevent a repeat of the 21% cut to EBIT over the last year. When it comes to paying off debt, falling earnings are no more useful than sugary sodas are for your health. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since HongGuang Lighting Holdings will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. HongGuang Lighting Holdings may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Considering the last three years, HongGuang Lighting Holdings actually recorded a cash outflow, overall. Debt is usually more expensive, and almost always more risky in the hands of a company with negative free cash flow. Shareholders ought to hope for an improvement.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that HongGuang Lighting Holdings has net cash of CN¥17.4m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. So we are not troubled with HongGuang Lighting Holdings's debt use. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Take risks, for example - HongGuang Lighting Holdings has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.