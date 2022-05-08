We Think Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Healthcare Services Group Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2022, Healthcare Services Group had US$10.0m of debt, up from none a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But it also has US$140.1m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$130.1m net cash.

How Strong Is Healthcare Services Group's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Healthcare Services Group had liabilities of US$174.3m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$125.6m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$140.1m in cash and US$324.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$164.3m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Healthcare Services Group has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that Healthcare Services Group has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

It is just as well that Healthcare Services Group's load is not too heavy, because its EBIT was down 65% over the last year. When a company sees its earnings tank, it can sometimes find its relationships with its lenders turn sour. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Healthcare Services Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Healthcare Services Group has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Healthcare Services Group actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Healthcare Services Group has US$130.1m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with free cash flow of -US$2.8m, being 110% of its EBIT. So we don't have any problem with Healthcare Services Group's use of debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Healthcare Services Group (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

