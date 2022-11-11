We Think HC Surgical Specialists (Catalist:1B1) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at HC Surgical Specialists' (Catalist:1B1) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on HC Surgical Specialists is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.29 = S$6.7m ÷ (S$31m - S$7.6m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2022).

Therefore, HC Surgical Specialists has an ROCE of 29%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Healthcare industry average of 13%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of HC Surgical Specialists, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

HC Surgical Specialists is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 29%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 66%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at HC Surgical Specialists thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 25% of its operations, which isn't ideal. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

What We Can Learn From HC Surgical Specialists' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that HC Surgical Specialists is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Given the stock has declined 36% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

HC Surgical Specialists does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

