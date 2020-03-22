We Think GWR Group (ASX:GWR) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should GWR Group (ASX:GWR) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does GWR Group Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When GWR Group last reported its balance sheet in December 2019, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$2.1m. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$2.9m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from December 2019 it had roughly 9 months of cash runway. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

ASX:GWR Historical Debt, March 22nd 2020

How Is GWR Group's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, GWR Group doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just AU$897k in the last twelve months. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. With the cash burn rate up 18% in the last year, it seems that the company is ratcheting up investment in the business over time. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but investors should be mindful of the fact that will shorten the cash runway. GWR Group makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

How Easily Can GWR Group Raise Cash?

Given its cash burn trajectory, GWR Group shareholders should already be thinking about how easy it might be for it to raise further cash in the future. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash to fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

GWR Group's cash burn of AU$2.9m is about 18% of its AU$16m market capitalisation. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

How Risky Is GWR Group's Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of GWR Group's cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its cash runway has us a bit worried. Summing up, we think the GWR Group's cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. On another note, GWR Group has 5 warning signs (and 3 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

