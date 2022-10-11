We Think Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Gildan Activewear's (TSE:GIL) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Gildan Activewear, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = US$612m ÷ (US$3.4b - US$525m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

So, Gildan Activewear has an ROCE of 22%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Luxury industry average of 15%.

View our latest analysis for Gildan Activewear

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured Gildan Activewear's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Gildan Activewear here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Gildan Activewear Tell Us?

Gildan Activewear has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 45% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

What We Can Learn From Gildan Activewear's ROCE

To sum it up, Gildan Activewear is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Since the stock has only returned 11% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Gildan Activewear that we think you should be aware of.

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

