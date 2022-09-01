We think we found Miami’s most exclusive nightclub. Here’s what you have to do get in

You may want in, but it’s not that simple. Because Gala nightclub is super mega exclusive, bro, even by Miami Beach standards.

The so-called premier ultra lounge in the old Mokai space offers “a private high-end luxury experience,” says the website, which is splashed with pictures of various celebrities who have graced Gala with their presence.

There’s Drake chilling with DJ Khaled, Ne-Yo performing on the stage, and even LeBron James holding, um, court. Also in the mix of photos are gorgeous influencers taking selfies in the crowd and servers holding up sparklers. How very 305.

Opened only a few months, Gala has serious club cred: It’s brought to us by hospitality/event planning vets Jojo Lahoud and Mo Garcia and lushly designed by Francois Frossard (Set, Villa Azur).

“You just can’t come and try to get in the door,” an insider tells Miami.com.

For reality show watchers, Gala is probably best known as the hot spot where “Real Housewives of Miami” star Lisa Hochstein reportedly melted down after seeing her estranged husband Lenny Hochstein there with his new girlfriend. The power couple are currently in the midst of an expensive, messy divorce, but we digress.

What Gala wants to be known for beside the proverbial and actual velvet ropes (and its name, inspired by Salvador Dali’s wife/muse) is a tres fancy new culinary trend.

The club is currently touting so called caviar bumps, (in plebe talk: fish roe), which is curated by world renowned purveyor Marky’s. You don’t down this stuff with a dainty horn spoon, but from the top of your hand (actually, the convenient fold between your thumb and index finger).

Sorry to break it to you: Ordering this prohibitively pricey decadent delicacy may be your only ticket in: Bumps begin at $200 for 50 grams of the “more approachable” Kaluga Special Reserve.

“The best way for someone to get in if they haven’t been invited is to reserve a table early for the caviar experience,” the insider dishes. “That doesn’t mean they’ll be able to keep the table all night long, but it will get them in the door.”

If you quickly cashed in on crypto or nimbly flipped your Hialeah 2/2, you might opt for the ultra-rare Beluga Huso Huso. This “complex and sharp” purebred black caviar is farm-raised at Marky’s Sturgeon Aquafarm in Bascom, Fla. In other words, 100 percent legit. This salty VIP treat will set you back a cool $1,500 for 50 grams. You’ll want to make sure not to flick your wrist too much, lest you spill a drop.

Titillated by the prospect of a bump or two? These protein-packed solid shots are done only on Friday and Saturday nights, starting at 11 p.m., so make your reservations now. The good news: After a few, you should be ready for the dance floor, and a selfie. If you’re lucky, your picture may end up next to Drake’s.

Gala Club

Address: 235 23rd St., Miami Beach

Info: 305-686-4252, www.galamiami.com