What do you think of fast food drive-thrus in Fresno? We want your opinions

Jam-packed fast food restaurant drive-thrus are one of Fresnans favorite things to squawk about.

There’s a few in town that get so busy they tangle up parking lots and push waiting cars out into major streets.

One of them, the In-N-Out on West Shaw, recently announced plans to fix its traffic issues by shutting down for several weeks to lengthen its drive-thru.

And drive-thrus aren’t going anywhere. Business has surged in recent years at places such as Chick-fil-A, and more are on the way, including Dutch Bros, Panda Express and Raising Cane’s.

So we want to know your thoughts on the current drive-thru situation in Fresno and Clovis.

We want your advice too: Are there any tricks to getting through them quicker?

Maybe we’ll use your thoughts in a story. Fill out our survey below to share your input.