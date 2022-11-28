We Think Energy Resources of Australia (ASX:ERA) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Energy Resources of Australia (ASX:ERA) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Energy Resources of Australia Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at June 2022, Energy Resources of Australia had cash of AU$132m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$59m. Therefore, from June 2022 it had 2.2 years of cash runway. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Energy Resources of Australia Growing?

Some investors might find it troubling that Energy Resources of Australia is actually increasing its cash burn, which is up 3.3% in the last year. The silver lining is that revenue was up 36%, showing the business is growing at the top line. Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. You can take a look at how Energy Resources of Australia is growing revenue over time by checking this visualization of past revenue growth.

Can Energy Resources of Australia Raise More Cash Easily?

While Energy Resources of Australia seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Energy Resources of Australia's cash burn of AU$59m is about 7.1% of its AU$831m market capitalisation. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is Energy Resources of Australia's Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Energy Resources of Australia is burning through its cash. For example, we think its revenue growth suggests that the company is on a good path. Although its increasing cash burn does give us reason for pause, the other metrics we discussed in this article form a positive picture overall. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 2 warning signs for Energy Resources of Australia that you should be aware of before investing.

