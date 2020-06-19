What We Think Of Dart Group PLC’s (LON:DTG) Investment Potential

Today we'll look at Dart Group PLC (LON:DTG) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Dart Group:

0.10 = UK£214m ÷ (UK£3.5b - UK£1.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Therefore, Dart Group has an ROCE of 10%.

See our latest analysis for Dart Group

Does Dart Group Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Dart Group's ROCE appears to be around the 10% average of the Airlines industry. Independently of how Dart Group compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

Dart Group's current ROCE of 10% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 19%, 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Dart Group's past growth compares to other companies.

Story continues

AIM:DTG Past Revenue and Net Income June 19th 2020

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Dart Group.

Dart Group's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Dart Group has total assets of UK£3.5b and current liabilities of UK£1.4b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 41% of its total assets. Dart Group has a middling amount of current liabilities, increasing its ROCE somewhat.

The Bottom Line On Dart Group's ROCE

While its ROCE looks good, it's worth remembering that the current liabilities are making the business look better. Dart Group shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers . You might also want to check this free collection of companies delivering excellent earnings growth.

I will like Dart Group better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Love or hate this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.