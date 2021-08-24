So You Think You Can Dance Season 11 Contestant Serge Onik Dead at 33

Ballroom dancer Serge Onik, who competed in Season 11 of So You Think You Can Dance, has died at the age of 33.

“He was an amazing dancer with a huge heart, and he touched the lives of everyone who met him,” Jim Keith, president of The Movement Talent Agency, which represented Onik, told EW.com in a statement. “He will be truly missed. This is a sad day for us at the agency and for the dance community as a whole.” (No cause of death for Onik has yet been released to the public.)

Born in Ukraine, Onik moved to the United States along with his family at the age of 3. Onik became a champion ballroom dancer and went on to audition for Season 11 of the Fox summer dancing competition So You Think You Can Dance, which aired in 2014. Onik made it to the Top 20 live performance portion of the season, ultimately getting eliminated in Week 4 of the results shows.

Onik also made appearances on Dancing With the Stars, Jane the Virgin, Marvel’s Agent Carter, Bones and this year’s In the Heights. He served as a dance choreographer as well and appeared alongside TV veteran Kirstie Alley on her 2012 web series 100 Days of Dance.

