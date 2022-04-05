So You Think You Can Dance : JoJo Siwa, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Matthew Morrison to Judge Season 17

Joelle Goldstein
·4 min read
Matthew Morrison JoJo Siwa Stephen Boss
Matthew Morrison JoJo Siwa Stephen Boss

Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Stefanie Keenan/Getty; Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty From left: Matthew Morrison, JoJo Siwa, Stephen "tWitch" Boss

The competitors on So You Think You Can Dance will be wowing a new panel of judges this season.

On Monday, Fox announced that JoJo Siwa, Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Matthew Morrison will be making their debut as judges on the series' upcoming 17th season. The trio of celebrities will be joined by presenter and author Cat Deeley, who will resume her hosting gig when the dance competition show premieres on May 18.

"We're back! So excited to be returning to #SYTYCD for a brand-new season! Don't miss the premiere of @DANCEonFOX May 18th!" Deeley, 45, wrote in an Instagram post on Monday.

The new judges also celebrated the exciting announcement with respective posts on social media.

"Let's get itttttt!!!" Boss, 39, wrote on Instagram. "The summer is already looking brighter ☀️ So excited and honored to be on the panel for an all new season of So You Think You Can Dance!! @catdeeley @itsjojosiwa @matthewmorrison YALL READY?!?! Let's goooooooooooo #sytycd #dance."

"FINALLY!…. 'So You Think You Can Dance' is coming to FOX this summer and I am so grateful that I am going to be a judge!" Siwa, 18, wrote in her celebratory post. "It's such an honor to be a part of this shows come back!!! Don't miss the season premiere of @DANCEonFOX May 18th the day before my bday, best bday present ever!"

Added Morrison, 43, in his post: "Thrilled to be heading back to my dance roots as I join the #SYTYCD family! Join me, @sir_twitch_alot, and @itsjojosiwa for the fresh-new season of @DANCEonFOX May 18! Follow our adventure on @realityclubfox too, and stay tuned for more!"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by So You Think You Can Dance (@danceonfox)

RELATED: So You Think You Can Dance Judge Nigel Lythgoe Says He Wasn't 'Asked' to Return for New Season

Boss returns to SYTYCD after competing on the show during its fourth season, where he finished as runner-up to winner Joshua Allen. Since 2014, Boss has served as the show DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and also appeared on Ellen's Game of Games. Most recently, he hosted Fox's The Real Dirty Dancing and E!'s Clash of the Cover Bands.

Siwa got her start on Dance Moms and continued to make a name for herself as a singer and social media sensation. She has since released three albums, serves as creative director and executive producer of her reality competition series Siwa's Dance Pop Revolution, and was last seen on season 30 of Dancing with the Stars. Not only did Siwa finish as the runner-up with partner Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy that season but she also made history as the first same-sex couple to compete on the show.

As for Morrison, he is an Emmy, Tony and Golden Globe-nominated artist, best known for his roles on Glee and American Horror Story. He also starred in several Broadway productions, including Hairspray, The Light In The Piazza, South Pacific and Finding Neverland.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Stephen tWitch Boss (@sir_twitch_alot)

The casting news comes a month after Fox announced SYTYCD's long-awaited return. The competition show was originally supposed to return in 2020 after season 16 concluded the year prior, but it had a three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A few days after the announcement, longtime judge Nigel Lythgoe revealed he would not be returning to SYTYCD, writing on Twitter that he had "not been asked to be on the judging panel this season."

"I don't know who will be saying 'Cue Music' but I wish them well," the TV personality, 72, wrote at the time.

FOX declined to comment when reached by PEOPLE.

Lythgoe, who co-created the show alongside Simon Fuller and served as one of its executive producers, was the only permanent judge to appear on all 16 seasons of the series. Other stars to appear alongside him on the panel included Mary Murphy, Adam Shankman, Vanessa Hudgens, Maddie Ziegler, Jason Derulo and Paula Abdul.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Though this season's judges will be different from previous ones, the concept of SYTYCD remains the same. The series will feature a group of skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30 as they showcase their talents in various dance styles, work with multiple world-renowned choreographers and prove why they should win the acclaimed dance title.

Since the series premiered in July 2005, it has received 71 Emmy Award nominations, winning 17 of those, including outstanding choreography, outstanding costumes, and outstanding lighting design.

Season 17 of So You Think You Can Dance premieres May 18 on Fox.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Raptors fans roast pop-up Kyle Lowry statue spotted around Toronto

    A temporary Kyle Lowry monument made its way around Toronto this weekend and was predictably mocked online by a bunch of Raptors fans.

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • Toews scores late, Avs beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado's marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league's top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • Kyle Lowry: ‘I miss everything about this city, this country, this organization'

    Raptors legend Kyle Lowry returned to Toronto on Sunday for the first time since being traded to the Miami Heat. He discussed what he misses about playing in Toronto, how impressed he’s been with the Raptors this season, what the transition to Miami has been like for him and his family, and much more. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Sask. man says massive sports memorabilia collection stolen from locked storage unit

    Thousands of items in an extensive sports memorabilia collection have been stolen from a storage unit in northern Saskatchewan, according to the collection's owner. Aron Gratias said he had been storing his collection in a 40-foot locked storage container near Shellbrook while he relocated to Emma Lake. The memorabilia included a Wayne Gretzky rookie card along with signed, authenticated hockey jerseys. Gratias said the collection — focused almost entirely on Gretzky memorabilia — included thous

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Has the NHL ever been better?

    In the absence of fascinating postseason races, the NHL is still delivering highly entertaining action on a night-to-night basis. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the enhanced state of the game.

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Spirit rout Pride to remain unbeaten in NWSL Challenge Cup

    The Washington Spirit remained unbeaten after a 4-1 win over the Orlando Pride on Sunday afternoon in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action. Washington entered the game 0-0-3 while Orlando was also looking to get their first win with an 0-2-1 record, but it was the Spirit who dominated the game from the get-go. Washington got on the board right before half-time as Ashley Sanchez scored in the 43rd minute and they followed that up with a goal from Andi Sullivan at the 45th minute. T