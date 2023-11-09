We Think The Compensation For News Corporation's (NASDAQ:NWSA) CEO Looks About Right

Key Insights

News will host its Annual General Meeting on 15th of November

Salary of US$3.00m is part of CEO Robert Thomson's total remuneration

Total compensation is similar to the industry average

News' EPS grew by 91% over the past three years while total shareholder return over the past three years was 28%

CEO Robert Thomson has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) recently. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 15th of November, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. We present our case of why we think CEO compensation looks fair.

How Does Total Compensation For Robert Thomson Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, News Corporation has a market capitalization of US$12b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$19m over the year to June 2023. This means that the compensation hasn't changed much from last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$3.0m.

In comparison with other companies in the American Media industry with market capitalizations over US$8.0b, the reported median total CEO compensation was US$19m. So it looks like News compensates Robert Thomson in line with the median for the industry.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary US$3.0m US$3.1m 16% Other US$16m US$17m 84% Total Compensation US$19m US$20m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 17% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 83% is other remuneration. Our data reveals that News allocates salary more or less in line with the wider market. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

News Corporation's Growth

News Corporation's earnings per share (EPS) grew 91% per year over the last three years. It saw its revenue drop 4.9% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has News Corporation Been A Good Investment?

News Corporation has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 28% over three years. But they probably wouldn't be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

In Summary...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. In saying that, any proposed increase to CEO compensation will still be assessed on how reasonable it is based on performance and industry benchmarks.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. We've identified 3 warning signs for News that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

