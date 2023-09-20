We Think Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Cisco Systems, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = US$16b ÷ (US$102b - US$31b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Thus, Cisco Systems has an ROCE of 22%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 8.9% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Cisco Systems compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Cisco Systems Tell Us?

Cisco Systems has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 41% in that same time. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Bottom Line

To bring it all together, Cisco Systems has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 34% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

