We Think CI Resources (ASX:CII) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies CI Resources Limited (ASX:CII) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is CI Resources's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2020, CI Resources had AU$18.7m of debt, up from AU$13.2m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has AU$52.4m in cash, leading to a AU$33.7m net cash position.

A Look At CI Resources's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that CI Resources had liabilities of AU$23.8m due within a year, and liabilities of AU$36.0m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had AU$52.4m in cash and AU$29.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has AU$21.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

It's good to see that CI Resources has plenty of liquidity on its balance sheet, suggesting conservative management of liabilities. Due to its strong net asset position, it is not likely to face issues with its lenders. Succinctly put, CI Resources boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Importantly, CI Resources's EBIT fell a jaw-dropping 69% in the last twelve months. If that earnings trend continues then paying off its debt will be about as easy as herding cats on to a roller coaster. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is CI Resources's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While CI Resources has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, CI Resources produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 71% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

