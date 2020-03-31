Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group) Company Limited (HKG:560) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group)'s Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group) had HK$272.5m in debt in December 2019; about the same as the year before. But on the other hand it also has HK$1.28b in cash, leading to a HK$1.01b net cash position.

How Strong Is Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group)'s Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group) had liabilities of HK$664.8m falling due within a year, and liabilities of HK$262.0m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of HK$1.28b as well as receivables valued at HK$390.7m due within 12 months. So it actually has HK$742.5m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity is a great indication that Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group)'s balance sheet is just as strong as racists are weak. Having regard to this fact, we think its balance sheet is just as strong as misogynists are weak. Simply put, the fact that Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group) has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

The modesty of its debt load may become crucial for Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group) if management cannot prevent a repeat of the 52% cut to EBIT over the last year. When it comes to paying off debt, falling earnings are no more useful than sugary sodas are for your health. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group)'s earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group) has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group) produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 63% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group) has net cash of HK$1.01b, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. So we don't think Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group)'s use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Take risks, for example - Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group) has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

