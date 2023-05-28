We Think CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might CASI Pharmaceuticals Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. When CASI Pharmaceuticals last reported its balance sheet in March 2023, it had zero debt and cash worth US$44m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$27m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of approximately 20 months from March 2023. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is CASI Pharmaceuticals Growing?

We reckon the fact that CASI Pharmaceuticals managed to shrink its cash burn by 22% over the last year is rather encouraging. On top of that, operating revenue was up 27%, making for a heartening combination Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For CASI Pharmaceuticals To Raise More Cash For Growth?

CASI Pharmaceuticals seems to be in a fairly good position, in terms of cash burn, but we still think it's worthwhile considering how easily it could raise more money if it wanted to. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

CASI Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalisation of US$37m and burnt through US$27m last year, which is 73% of the company's market value. That's very high expenditure relative to the company's size, suggesting it is an extremely high risk stock.

Is CASI Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its cash burn relative to its market cap makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought CASI Pharmaceuticals' revenue growth was relatively promising. Summing up, we think the CASI Pharmaceuticals' cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. On another note, CASI Pharmaceuticals has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

