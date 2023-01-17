Think Carefully When You Choose a Pet Name for Your Boyfriend



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

Like inside jokes, standard date-night spots and yearly anniversary traditions, finding a pet name for your significant other is one of those insular rituals that set you apart as a couple. The best cute nicknames for boyfriends (or cute nicknames for girlfriends, or whatever you might call your partner) are rooted, at least, in part in your history together. Maybe you based your pet name off each other's favorite foods, TV shows or an attribute that you most like about each other. Whatever the reason, it's for you two to know (and only share if you want to), cementing your bond together.

And that's not the only good reason to use nicknames for each other: At least one study showed that couples who used pet names were more likely to be satisfied in their relationships than those who didn’t use them. Other research noted that nicknames help couples get through conflict, injecting a source of endearment and playfulness into tough moments.

The hardest part, though, is finding out which one is the right fit. Try a few of these on in your head, and see if you think of him as something gooey and delicious, like Cookie or Muffin, or something a little more rough-and-tumble, like Wolf or Stallion.

Food-Related Nicknames for Boyfriends

He's the sweetest guy you know, so give him a pet name that's just as tasty. If none of these fit the bill, choose the dessert you're most likely to share together.

Big Mac

Cheesecake

Cookie

Cutie Pie

Dumpling

Honey

Honey Bun

Jellybean

Jelly Belly

Meatball

Muffin

Peanut

Pickle

Pudding

Pumpkin

Stud Muffin

Sugar

Sugar Plum

Sweetie

Sweets

Sweet Pea

Tater Tot

Cute Nicknames for Boyfriends

Especially popular among new loves, ultra-cute nicknames for boyfriends may drive everyone else around you up the wall, but you're too into it to care (or even notice).

Babe/Baby

Boo

Buddy

Bubba

Bubs

Dimples

Fluffy

Lovey

Papa Bear

PIC (as in "partner-in-crime)

Pookie

Snookums

Snuggles

Squishy

Sunshine

Teddy

Story continues

Kathrin Ziegler - Getty Images

Nicknames for Boyfriends Borrowed from Other Languages

The Dutch like to call their significant others "mijn poepie," which literally translated means "my little poop." If that's not romantic enough, try these terms of endearment from languages other than English.

Amorzinho ("sweetheart" in Portuguese)



Cara Mia ("my beloved" in Italian)

Cariño ("honey" in Spanish)

Chang Noi ("little elephant" in Thai)

Chuchuzinho ("squash" in Portuguese)

Guapo ("handsome" in Spanish)

Kuschelbär ("cuddle bear" in German)

Liebling ("darling" in German)

Ma Puce ("my flea" in French)

Mi Rey ("my king" in Spanish)

Mo Chuisle ("my pulse" in Gaelic)

Mon Ange ("my angel" in French)

Mon Petit Chouchou ("sweetheart" in French, literally "my little cabbage")

Muru ("crumb" in Finnish)

Ke Aloha ("beloved" in Hawaiian)

Rodnoy ("soul mate" in Russian)

Schnuckiputzi ("cutie pie" in German)

Terrón de Azúcar ("sugar lump" in Spanish)

Xiao Bao ("little bun" in Mandarin)

Title-Related Nicknames for Boyfriends

Time to get serious ... or not really. Still, a very official-sounding name will show him that he's the top man for the job. (Just make sure you get a title in return!)

Boss

Baron

Captain

Chief

Doc

Duke

King

Major

Mister/Mister Man

Monsieur

Prince

Professor

Sailor

Sergeant

Sir

Matt Dutile - Getty Images

Actual Pet Names for Boyfriends

If your boyfriend were an animal, would he be a tiger? Or is he more of a snuggle bear? They don't call them "pet" names for nothing!

Bear

Bugs

Dragon

Ducky

Foxy

Hawk

Honey Bunny

Honey Bee

Lion

Love Bug

Penguin

Puppy

Tiger

Stallion

Wolf

Pop Culture-Related Nicknames for Boyfriends

Whether he's into Tolkein's elves or really likes watching old Seinfeld reruns, you can find a nickname that suits him from his favorite books, shows and movies.

Casanova

Don Juan

Drogo

He-Man

Hercules

Meldo

McDreamy/McSteamy

Mr. Big

My Lobster

My Precious

Prince Charming

Padawan

Pinky

Pooh Bear

Romeo

Schmoopy

Not-Entirely-Serious Nicknames for Boyfriends

Sometimes it's fun to just call each other by the silliest, most over-the-top names you can think of. When the mood strikes, try one of these on, and see if you can say them without laughing.

Booboo Bear

Bubble Butt

Dream Boat

Fuzzy Butt

Goober

Hunk

Hot Lips

Hottie McHotpants

Hubba Hubba

Lover Boy/Loverman

My Dude

Playboy

Snuggle Buggle

Studly

Sweet Cheeks

Wild Thing

Wonderboy

Wuvy

You Might Also Like