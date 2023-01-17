Think Carefully When You Choose a Pet Name for Your Boyfriend
Like inside jokes, standard date-night spots and yearly anniversary traditions, finding a pet name for your significant other is one of those insular rituals that set you apart as a couple. The best cute nicknames for boyfriends (or cute nicknames for girlfriends, or whatever you might call your partner) are rooted, at least, in part in your history together. Maybe you based your pet name off each other's favorite foods, TV shows or an attribute that you most like about each other. Whatever the reason, it's for you two to know (and only share if you want to), cementing your bond together.
And that's not the only good reason to use nicknames for each other: At least one study showed that couples who used pet names were more likely to be satisfied in their relationships than those who didn’t use them. Other research noted that nicknames help couples get through conflict, injecting a source of endearment and playfulness into tough moments.
The hardest part, though, is finding out which one is the right fit. Try a few of these on in your head, and see if you think of him as something gooey and delicious, like Cookie or Muffin, or something a little more rough-and-tumble, like Wolf or Stallion.
Food-Related Nicknames for Boyfriends
He's the sweetest guy you know, so give him a pet name that's just as tasty. If none of these fit the bill, choose the dessert you're most likely to share together.
Big Mac
Cheesecake
Cookie
Cutie Pie
Dumpling
Honey
Honey Bun
Jellybean
Jelly Belly
Meatball
Muffin
Peanut
Pickle
Pudding
Pumpkin
Stud Muffin
Sugar
Sugar Plum
Sweetie
Sweets
Sweet Pea
Tater Tot
Cute Nicknames for Boyfriends
Especially popular among new loves, ultra-cute nicknames for boyfriends may drive everyone else around you up the wall, but you're too into it to care (or even notice).
Babe/Baby
Boo
Buddy
Bubba
Bubs
Dimples
Fluffy
Lovey
Papa Bear
PIC (as in "partner-in-crime)
Pookie
Snookums
Snuggles
Squishy
Sunshine
Teddy
Nicknames for Boyfriends Borrowed from Other Languages
The Dutch like to call their significant others "mijn poepie," which literally translated means "my little poop." If that's not romantic enough, try these terms of endearment from languages other than English.
Amorzinho ("sweetheart" in Portuguese)
Cara Mia ("my beloved" in Italian)
Cariño ("honey" in Spanish)
Chang Noi ("little elephant" in Thai)
Chuchuzinho ("squash" in Portuguese)
Guapo ("handsome" in Spanish)
Kuschelbär ("cuddle bear" in German)
Liebling ("darling" in German)
Ma Puce ("my flea" in French)
Mi Rey ("my king" in Spanish)
Mo Chuisle ("my pulse" in Gaelic)
Mon Ange ("my angel" in French)
Mon Petit Chouchou ("sweetheart" in French, literally "my little cabbage")
Muru ("crumb" in Finnish)
Ke Aloha ("beloved" in Hawaiian)
Rodnoy ("soul mate" in Russian)
Schnuckiputzi ("cutie pie" in German)
Terrón de Azúcar ("sugar lump" in Spanish)
Xiao Bao ("little bun" in Mandarin)
Title-Related Nicknames for Boyfriends
Time to get serious ... or not really. Still, a very official-sounding name will show him that he's the top man for the job. (Just make sure you get a title in return!)
Boss
Baron
Captain
Chief
Doc
Duke
King
Major
Mister/Mister Man
Monsieur
Prince
Professor
Sailor
Sergeant
Sir
Actual Pet Names for Boyfriends
If your boyfriend were an animal, would he be a tiger? Or is he more of a snuggle bear? They don't call them "pet" names for nothing!
Bear
Bugs
Dragon
Ducky
Foxy
Hawk
Honey Bunny
Honey Bee
Lion
Love Bug
Penguin
Puppy
Tiger
Stallion
Wolf
Pop Culture-Related Nicknames for Boyfriends
Whether he's into Tolkein's elves or really likes watching old Seinfeld reruns, you can find a nickname that suits him from his favorite books, shows and movies.
Casanova
Don Juan
Drogo
He-Man
Hercules
McDreamy/McSteamy
Mr. Big
My Lobster
My Precious
Prince Charming
Padawan
Pinky
Pooh Bear
Romeo
Schmoopy
Not-Entirely-Serious Nicknames for Boyfriends
Sometimes it's fun to just call each other by the silliest, most over-the-top names you can think of. When the mood strikes, try one of these on, and see if you can say them without laughing.
Booboo Bear
Bubble Butt
Dream Boat
Fuzzy Butt
Goober
Hunk
Hot Lips
Hottie McHotpants
Hubba Hubba
Lover Boy/Loverman
My Dude
Playboy
Snuggle Buggle
Studly
Sweet Cheeks
Wild Thing
Wonderboy
Wuvy
