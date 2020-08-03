Should You Think About Buying Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) Now?

Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the ASX over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Webjet’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Webjet?

Good news, investors! Webjet is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 8.7x is currently well-below the industry average of 25.4x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. However, given that Webjet’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Webjet look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Webjet, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although WEB is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to WEB, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on WEB for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Webjet at this point in time. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Webjet (1 is concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

If you are no longer interested in Webjet, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

