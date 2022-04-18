Should You Think About Buying Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Now?

Let's talk about the popular Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). The company's shares saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Teleflex’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Teleflex still cheap?

Great news for investors – Teleflex is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $456.38, but it is currently trading at US$337 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Teleflex’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Teleflex look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Teleflex's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 69%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since TFX is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TFX for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy TFX. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

