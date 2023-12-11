Should You Think About Buying Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Now?

While Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Onto Innovation’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Onto Innovation Worth?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Onto Innovation’s ratio of 43.5x is above its peer average of 24.53x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Semiconductor industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Onto Innovation’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Onto Innovation generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Onto Innovation's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming year, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in ONTO’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe ONTO should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ONTO for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for ONTO, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

