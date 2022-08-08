Should You Think About Buying Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Now?

Let's talk about the popular Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). The company's shares saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Omnicom Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Omnicom Group Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 10.94x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 12.74x, which means if you buy Omnicom Group today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe Omnicom Group should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Furthermore, Omnicom Group’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

What kind of growth will Omnicom Group generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Omnicom Group, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 7.1%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in OMC’s growth outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at OMC? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on OMC, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Omnicom Group, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Omnicom Group has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

If you are no longer interested in Omnicom Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

