Should You Think About Buying MAS P.L.C. (JSE:MSP) Now?

MAS P.L.C. (JSE:MSP), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the JSE. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on MAS’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is MAS Worth?

Good news, investors! MAS is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is ZAR26.83, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. MAS’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from MAS?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. MAS' revenue growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. Unless expenses grow at the same level, or higher, this top-line growth should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since MSP is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MSP for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy MSP. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing MAS at this point in time. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with MAS, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in MAS, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

