Should You Think About Buying M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Now?

While M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$51.76 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$41.89. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether M.D.C. Holdings' current trading price of US$45.66 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at M.D.C. Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is M.D.C. Holdings Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that M.D.C. Holdings’s ratio of 8.59x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 8.37x, which means if you buy M.D.C. Holdings today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe M.D.C. Holdings should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since M.D.C. Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of M.D.C. Holdings look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 9.8% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for M.D.C. Holdings, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? MDC’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at MDC? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MDC, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about M.D.C. Holdings as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with M.D.C. Holdings, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

