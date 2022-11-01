Should You Think About Buying Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Now?

While Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Korn Ferry’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Korn Ferry Worth?

Good news, investors! Korn Ferry is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 9.32x is currently well-below the industry average of 18.47x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. However, given that Korn Ferry’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Korn Ferry look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -12% expected next year, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Korn Ferry. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although KFY is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to KFY, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on KFY for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example - Korn Ferry has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Korn Ferry, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

