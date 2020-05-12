Should You Think About Buying Kape Technologies Plc (LON:KAPE) Now?

Kape Technologies Plc (LON:KAPE), which is in the software business, and is based in United Kingdom, received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the AIM over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Kape Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Kape Technologies?

According to my valuation model, Kape Technologies seems to be fairly priced at around 12% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Kape Technologies today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is £2.01, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Furthermore, Kape Technologies’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from Kape Technologies?

AIM:KAPE Past and Future Earnings May 12th 2020

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With revenue expected to more than double in the next few years, the future appears to be extremely bright for Kape Technologies. If expenses can also be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in KAPE’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on KAPE, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Kape Technologies. You can find everything you need to know about Kape Technologies in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Kape Technologies, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

