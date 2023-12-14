Should You Think About Buying HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Now?

While HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the NASDAQCM gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine HireQuest’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is HireQuest Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 26.78x is currently trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy HireQuest today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because HireQuest’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will HireQuest generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. HireQuest's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 82%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in HQI’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at HQI? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HQI, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for HQI, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into HireQuest, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example - HireQuest has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in HireQuest, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

