Should You Think About Buying Fraport AG (ETR:FRA) Now?

Fraport AG (ETR:FRA), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the XTRA, rising to highs of €44.49 and falling to the lows of €36.20. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Fraport's current trading price of €39.45 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Fraport’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Fraport Still Cheap?

Fraport appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Fraport’s ratio of 70.64x is above its peer average of 12.28x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Infrastructure industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Fraport’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Fraport?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Fraport's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in FRA’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe FRA should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FRA for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for FRA, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Fraport as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Fraport (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in Fraport, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

