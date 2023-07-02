Should You Think About Buying Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Now?

Forterra plc (LON:FORT), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the LSE, rising to highs of UK£2.00 and falling to the lows of UK£1.56. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Forterra's current trading price of UK£1.62 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Forterra’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for Forterra

What Is Forterra Worth?

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Forterra’s ratio of 5.67x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 9.82x, which means if you buy Forterra today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe Forterra should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Forterra’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Forterra?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -12% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Forterra. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? FORT seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on FORT, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FORT for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on FORT should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

Story continues

If you want to dive deeper into Forterra, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Forterra you should be mindful of and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

If you are no longer interested in Forterra, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here