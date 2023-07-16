Should You Think About Buying Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT) Now?

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the ASX over the last few months, increasing to AU$21.74 at one point, and dropping to the lows of AU$18.45. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Flight Centre Travel Group's current trading price of AU$20.04 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Flight Centre Travel Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Flight Centre Travel Group?

Great news for investors – Flight Centre Travel Group is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is A$33.24, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Flight Centre Travel Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Flight Centre Travel Group look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In Flight Centre Travel Group's case, its revenues over the next few years are expected to grow by 84%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. If expense does not increase by the same rate, or higher, this top line growth should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since FLT is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FLT for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy FLT. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you want to dive deeper into Flight Centre Travel Group, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example - Flight Centre Travel Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

