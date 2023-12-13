Should You Think About Buying Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Now?

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the TSX, rising to highs of CA$44.17 and falling to the lows of CA$34.19. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Finning International's current trading price of CA$35.16 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Finning International’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Finning International Worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 8.85x is currently trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Finning International today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Finning International’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Finning International?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Finning International, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 7.3%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in FTT’s growth outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at FTT? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FTT, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Finning International at this point in time. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Finning International (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

