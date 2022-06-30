Should You Think About Buying CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) Now?

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the AIM over the last few months, increasing to UK£2.80 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£1.79. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether CPPGroup's current trading price of UK£1.80 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at CPPGroup’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is CPPGroup worth?

Great news for investors – CPPGroup is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is £2.81, but it is currently trading at UK£1.80 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that CPPGroup’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of CPPGroup look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. CPPGroup's revenue growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. Unless expenses grow at the same level, or higher, this top-line growth should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since CPP is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CPP for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CPP. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you want to dive deeper into CPPGroup, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example - CPPGroup has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in CPPGroup, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

