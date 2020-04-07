Should You Think About Buying China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (HKG:762) Now?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (HKG:762). The company's stock led the SEHK gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at China Unicom (Hong Kong)’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in China Unicom (Hong Kong)?

Great news for investors – China Unicom (Hong Kong) is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is HK$6.48, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because China Unicom (Hong Kong)’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from China Unicom (Hong Kong)?

SEHK:762 Past and Future Earnings April 7th 2020

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 45% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for China Unicom (Hong Kong). It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since 762 is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on 762 for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy 762. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on China Unicom (Hong Kong). You can find everything you need to know about China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in China Unicom (Hong Kong), you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.