Should You Think About Buying Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Now?

While Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at Build-A-Bear Workshop’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Build-A-Bear Workshop?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Build-A-Bear Workshop’s ratio of 6.2x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 6.9x, which means if you buy Build-A-Bear Workshop today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Build-A-Bear Workshop should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Build-A-Bear Workshop’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Build-A-Bear Workshop generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Build-A-Bear Workshop's revenue growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. Unless expenses grow at the same level, or higher, this top-line growth should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in BBW’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at BBW? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BBW, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for BBW, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Build-A-Bear Workshop as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example, we've found that Build-A-Bear Workshop has 2 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

