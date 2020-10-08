Should You Think About Buying Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Now?

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Avid Technology’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Avid Technology?

Great news for investors – Avid Technology is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $11.57, but it is currently trading at US$8.76 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Avid Technology’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Avid Technology look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Avid Technology's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since AVID is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AVID for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy AVID. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example, we've found that Avid Technology has 3 warning signs (2 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

