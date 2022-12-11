Should You Think About Buying Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Now?

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Allison Transmission Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Allison Transmission Holdings?

Great news for investors – Allison Transmission Holdings is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $55.95, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Allison Transmission Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Allison Transmission Holdings?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Allison Transmission Holdings, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -2.5%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although ALSN is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to ALSN, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ALSN for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Allison Transmission Holdings you should be mindful of and 1 of them is potentially serious.

