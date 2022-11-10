Should You Think About Buying Adore Beauty Group Limited (ASX:ABY) Now?

Adore Beauty Group Limited (ASX:ABY), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the ASX over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Adore Beauty Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Adore Beauty Group Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 7.9% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Adore Beauty Group today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is A$1.82, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Adore Beauty Group’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Adore Beauty Group look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Adore Beauty Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? ABY’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ABY, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Adore Beauty Group at this point in time. For example - Adore Beauty Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Adore Beauty Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

