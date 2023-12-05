We Think Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does Aurora Innovation Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In September 2023, Aurora Innovation had US$1.5b in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$620m. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.4 years as of September 2023. Arguably, that's a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Aurora Innovation Growing?

At first glance it's a bit worrying to see that Aurora Innovation actually boosted its cash burn by 15%, year on year. It's even worse to see operating revenue down 98% in the same period. Considering these two factors together makes us nervous about the direction the company seems to be heading. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Aurora Innovation Raise Cash?

Even though it seems like Aurora Innovation is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Aurora Innovation's cash burn of US$620m is about 17% of its US$3.7b market capitalisation. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

Is Aurora Innovation's Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its falling revenue makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Aurora Innovation's cash runway was relatively promising. Even though we don't think it has a problem with its cash burn, the analysis we've done in this article does suggest that shareholders should give some careful thought to the potential cost of raising more money in the future. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 4 warning signs for Aurora Innovation that investors should know when investing in the stock.

