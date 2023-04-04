We Think Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Can Easily Afford To Drive Business Growth

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. As at December 2022, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had cash of US$389m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$80m. Therefore, from December 2022 it had 4.9 years of cash runway. Notably, however, analysts think that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Growing?

It was fairly positive to see that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reduced its cash burn by 52% during the last year. But the operating revenue growth of 194% was even better. Considering these factors, we're fairly impressed by its growth trajectory. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Raise Cash?

While Aurinia Pharmaceuticals seems to be in a decent position, we reckon it is still worth thinking about how easily it could raise more cash, if that proved desirable. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalisation of US$1.5b and burnt through US$80m last year, which is 5.4% of the company's market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

So, Should We Worry About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals' cash burn. For example, we think its revenue growth suggests that the company is on a good path. And even its cash burn reduction was very encouraging. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 3 warning signs for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals that investors should know when investing in the stock.

