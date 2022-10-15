We Think Aroa Biosurgery (ASX:ARX) Can Easily Afford To Drive Business Growth

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should Aroa Biosurgery (ASX:ARX) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does Aroa Biosurgery Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In March 2022, Aroa Biosurgery had NZ$57m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through NZ$16m. So it had a cash runway of about 3.5 years from March 2022. Importantly, though, analysts think that Aroa Biosurgery will reach cashflow breakeven before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

debt-equity-history-analysis

How Well Is Aroa Biosurgery Growing?

Notably, Aroa Biosurgery actually ramped up its cash burn very hard and fast in the last year, by 152%, signifying heavy investment in the business. While that isa little concerning at a glance, the company has a track record of recent growth, evidenced by the impressive 78% growth in revenue, over the very same year. Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Aroa Biosurgery Raise Cash?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Aroa Biosurgery has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Aroa Biosurgery has a market capitalisation of NZ$298m and burnt through NZ$16m last year, which is 5.5% of the company's market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is Aroa Biosurgery's Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Aroa Biosurgery is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its revenue growth stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. While we must concede that its increasing cash burn is a bit worrying, the other factors mentioned in this article provide great comfort when it comes to the cash burn. One real positive is that analysts are forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. While it's important to consider hard data like the metrics discussed above, many investors would also be interested to note that Aroa Biosurgery insiders have been trading shares in the company. Click here to find out if they have been buying or selling.

