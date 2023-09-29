We Think Ardiden (ASX:ADV) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Ardiden (ASX:ADV) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Ardiden, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.37 = AU$16m ÷ (AU$42m - AU$347k) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Ardiden has an ROCE of 37%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.1% earned by companies in a similar industry.

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Ardiden's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Ardiden's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Ardiden has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 37% which is a sight for sore eyes. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 201% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

What We Can Learn From Ardiden's ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Ardiden's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. And since the stock has fallen 20% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

