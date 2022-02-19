Things We Were Wrong About: Friends' Polarizing Couple, HIMYM Proposal, Buffy's Dark Turn and More

Vlada Gelman
·1 min read

As the saying goes, to err is human, and we at TVLine are fully admitting that we were mistaken about some of our favorite shows.

When they first aired, we felt strongly about certain popular storylines and characters on The O.C., Friends and How I Met Your Mother, to name just a few. We might have even fought you tooth and nail over them. But with time comes wisdom, and we’re reevaluating our opinions after getting some perspective (and having the opportunity to rewatch with fresh eyes, in a few instances). Much like Seth Cohen, we’re not perfect, but we have seen the error of our thinking — and our new views might be more controversial than ever now, in some cases.

Below, TVLine editors admit how their personal feelings have changed about The Office‘s post-Steve Carell run, Beverly Hills, 90210‘s bad-boy-with-a-heart-of-gold, Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s most controversial season and much more. Note: With the exception of The Mandalorian, we’ve limited our confessions to shows that have finished airing.

Scroll down to find out what we’re ‘fessing up to being wrong about, then hit the comments to share how your own TV judgments have evolved. It’s OK, this is a safe space!

