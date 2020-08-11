Nine things we learned about Prince Harry and Meghan as Finding Freedom is released

A good luck call to the Queen, the true story of Meghan’s engagement ring change, and Archie’s musical classes have all been revealed in a new book about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family is the long-awaited book about the couple’s life in the Royal Family, providing what some have said is their side of the story.

While there have been reports that courtiers in the palace are worried about the revelations in the 24 chapter tome, the duke and duchess have denied that they gave an interview to the authors, royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

The authors say they have spoken to two sources for every claim in the book, and conducted more than 100 interviews.

From settling some rumours to dropping new nuggets of information, here’s some of the things we have learned from the book.

Harry called the Queen before her coronavirus message

As they settled into life in Los Angeles, albeit in lockdown, Prince Harry called his grandmother, the Queen, before she delivered her message to the nation about the coronavirus pandemic.

The authors say the prince called her “to wish her good luck”.

Harry, 35, also called his father, Charles after he found out he tested positive for coronavirus, and called Camilla regularly while she was quarantined.

Meghan took Archie to music classes in Windsor

With royal protection officers waiting outside, Meghan took her baby son Archie to the “Happy Clappy” babies and parents music class in Windsor, the book reports.

The other parents were “wide-eyed” when Meghan, 39, joined the group, with Archie reaching for the tambourine to play along.

Meghan took Archie to baby classes in Windsor. Archie with his parents on royal tour in 2019. (Getty Images)

Harry had Meghan’s engagement ring altered - not her

After Archie was born, eagle-eyed watchers spotted Meghan’s engagement ring looked different, and that she had a new ring.

Meghan’s once simple engagement ring band had been replaced by one which had diamonds set in it.

Multiple outlets reported on the change, and indicated it was Meghan’s decision.

But Finding Freedom reports it was Harry who took it to be altered, at the same time as buying her a new ring to mark the arrival of Archie.

The book says: “On May 19, 2019, Harry also surprised his wife of one year with the gift of a ring that he had created with jeweler-to-the-stars Lorraine Schwartz, a favourite of Meghan’s.

“The conflict-free diamond eternity band paid homage to the family of three with Meghan’s, Archie’s and Harry’s birthstones (peridot, emerald and sapphire respectively) on the underside of the ring.”

It adds: “Harry also thought to have Lorraine resize and reset Meghan’s engagement ring with a new diamond band.”

Mystery solved.

Meghan's ring was changed, with a diamond band added in place of a plain one. Her ring pictured in June 2019. (Getty Images)

But it was Harry, not Meghan, who made the change. Her ring is seen here as they undertook an engagement before they were married. (Getty Images)

