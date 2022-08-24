Things We Thought We’d Never See: Kim Kardashian Debuting a Side Part

Side-part hairstyles are quietly quintessential to the modern wear of long or short tresses and may become one significant trend all in thanks to Kim Kardashian.

The media personality frequently changes her hair color and recently just took her hair back to a witchy platinum blonde. However, she rarely strays from her trademark middle part, which she likes to wear in a pulled-back manner or "buss down" bone straight. Kardashian sported her modern take on the style in a series of Instagram photos, all while dressed and looking ready for winter.

Celebrity friends like Lala quickly commented on the new style, expressing their fondness over the side part with the heart eyes emoji. While the side part is a noticeable change for Kardashian, we know this is only the calm before the storm as fashion month is upon us.

If you've been thinking about whether a side part is or isn't for you, we've included Kardashian's photo moments below to have her plead the case for you.