When things are not OK, friends offer help. Here’s how to do it…

Eva Wiseman
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Alamy</span>
Photograph: Alamy

A big, sad thing has happened in my family, the kind of shocking twist one never sees coming, where the only thing to do is retreat into metaphor for comfort. We stepped into a lift and we started falling. A rip opened in the fabric of the kitchen and suddenly we were in a hushed side-world of hospitals and rage, trying desperately to find our way home. We woke one day with a new language, one that hurt our throats to speak.

If you’re lucky and loved, when something like this happens, and you eventually tell your friends, they ask if there’s anything they can do.

Is there anything they can do? It’s a really kind question. I know it is, I know it’s always meant, and real, and I know these friends would love there to be a simple answer but, increasingly, my reaction to these kindnesses is an internal kind of violence.

“Is there anything I can do?” You can take us back to two weeks ago, a Wednesday, and hold us there calmly in floating, bickering, biscuit-eating ignorance. You can go into your shed with a welding iron and invent two dystopic mechanisms of time travel which will allow us to move backwards rather than forwards, and then to sit with each other as if on a beach, in the moments, minutes and hours when everything was all right and everything was the old normal rather than this one, this desolate desert of gravel and bad news.

You can find a little portal, so if we are forced to continue on this badly lit and treacherous timeline, we can at least do so without the added complication of little children and their feelings. Is there a portal (could you look this up online), is there a portal where our children can obliviously mess with Play-Doh and pens, and never have to know what’s happening behind that door, and never have to see the adults cry?

You can alter dawn. That would be good. Can you fix the nights, the hours awake from half past four, the stages of suffocating and circular thoughts, which we try to dilute in stupid ways which continue to defy evidence? Can you make morning come faster or night go slower? Can you transform sleep into water? Instead of this forest, this grim plod through the dark, please can you turn sleep into a hotel pool off season, where, on a lilo the shape of a croissant, we can emptily float?

Here’s what you can do – you can be perfect, please. That’s all I can tell you – just respond to me perfectly. Just: be flawless. In your texts, on the phone, in the faces you make. I don’t know what it looks like until I see its opposite, and I apologise in advance for the noise I will make. Sometimes I am happy to be distracted by the new problem with your sink or boss, but sometimes I feel as if I am too far away to hear it as words so it lands instead as rain or hail – you can give me a moment to translate. Rather than sympathy, bring me instead your best, richest gossip, a secret made of sex and betrayal with an accessible celebrity and ask nothing of me but a gasp as you remove its silver cloche.

I am made of crepe paper right now. I am made of gum. I can withstand only two things: gossip and perfection

I am made of crepe paper right now. I am made of gum. I can withstand only two things: gossip and perfection – liquids will destroy me, the wrong word will stick to my wrists and my chest and anywhere weak. But ha – if you avoid me of course, if you avoid this lumpen pain I’m carrying in front of me as if a screaming baby, knowing how delicate I am and the flawlessness required, I will resent you for ever. There is no way to win, I’m afraid, this is where we are, sorry.

What you can do is stretch the internet to accommodate the depths I try every day to scroll, down through the grass of it, down through the earth, down through the roots of Instagram, hungrily looking for a diversion. While you’re in there, perhaps you could put up a series of impenetrable barriers too, so that I am not confronted with past Google searches or old photographs, or other traps newly spring-loaded to cause pain. You can trick me gently – alternately load me with work and responsibilities and then, at my sigh, abruptly take it all away, usher the children over to the telly or call my boss, and lie me very still by a window to look at the wind.

Time passes oddly in a crisis. Is there anything you can do? Once, years ago in hospital, there was a clock by my bed that didn’t tick. Instead its arms would sweep forward to the correct position at two or three minute intervals, like somebody dragging themselves out of the sea. Now, a day will creep past, and a night will rush, and a weekend will slither over us wetly. It would be useful maybe, to see time at home pass like it does in those dense hospital hours. Can you get me that cursed clock?

And if not, then fine, a lasagne.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Pacific, York United swap midfielders with Baldisimo heading east and Toussaint west

    TORONTO — York United FC and Pacific have swapped midfielders, with Cedric Toussaint headed to Pacific and Matthew Baldisimo to York. Baldisimo, in the last year of his contract, comes east on a loan deal that covers the remainder of the Canadian Premier League season. Toussaint's move to Pacific is permanent, with a contract running through 2024. Toussaint, 20, joined York in November 2020 from the CF Montreal academy. The native of Drummondville, Que., made 43 appearances for York in all compe

  • Gold among P.E.I.'s first two medals at Canada Games

    Vanessa Keefe of Oyster Bed Bridge captured the gold for Prince Edward Island Thursday at the 2022 Canada Summer Games, being held in Niagara, Ont. It was one of two medals won by P.E.I. Thursday, the first two of the games for the Island. The games started last weekend. The 18-year-old Keefe defeated Natalie Vecchio of Ontario in wrestling, after advancing over Saskatchewan in the semifinal. Keefe went 7-0 through the team and individual competition. R. J. Hetherington of Stratford took home a

  • McTavish puts up six points, Canada crushes Slovakia 11-1 at world juniors

    EDMONTON — Mason McTavish didn't have to pull on the Maple Leaf and play in an unusual summer world junior hockey championship. The 19-year-old forward will head back to the Anaheim Ducks next month, the NHL team where he put up a goal and two assists in nine appearances last season. Skipping an August tournament to focus on preparing for training camp likely wouldn't raise eyebrows. But McTavish has been clear — he loves playing hockey and he loves representing Canada The dedication paid off Th

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Ruud Awakening: Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Norwegian at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — Felix Auger-Aliassime stood at the back of the IGA Stadium hardcourt with one hand on his hip and a look of astonishment on his face. Casper Ruud managed to get his racket on an overhead smash late in Friday's quarterfinal at the National Bank Open, the return floating over Auger-Aliassime's head and inside the baseline. Auger-Aliassime scrambled back but his shot found the net. Nothing was working for him on this day — not even the tennis equivalent of a slam dunk — in a 6-1, 6-2 rou

  • Canadian Rory (Red King) MacDonald gets new opponent on eve of PFL semifinal

    Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald has a new opponent for Saturday's Professional Fighters League semifinal in the wake of Russian Magomed Umalatov's inability to get a visa to enter Britain. MacDonald (23-9-1) and Umalatov (12-0-0) were slated to meet in the main event of the PFL playoff card at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales, with the winner advancing to the final with the 170-pound title and a US$1-million payday on the line. But on Thursday, the PFL said Umalatov and fellow

  • Maritime hockey league aims to hire more women in paid positions

    A hockey league in Atlantic Canada is on a hiring spree to bring more women into the operations side of the game. "These opportunities should be there no matter whether you're a man or a woman," said Troy Dumville, president of the Maritime Junior Hockey League. "That's our goal, to create those chances." On Friday the league announced it's trying to recruit women into ten open positions in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and P.E.I., mostly as assistant coaches and talent scouts. The jobs come with s

  • Serena Williams leaves women's tennis in good hands after last stand in Toronto

    If this week was any indication, Williams is leaving women’s tennis in good hands, with two generations clearly inspired by her impact on and off the court.

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m

  • Fantasy Football: 2022 breakout candidates

    Yahoo Fantasy expert Matt Harmon says managers looking for breakout stars in the 2022 NFL season should focus their attention on the second-year wide receiver class.

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Meaghan Mikkelson has unfinished business with Canadian women's hockey team

    CALGARY — Meaghan Mikkelson wasn't done playing hockey. After three Olympic Games and two gold medals, the 37-year-old defender could have moved on from the Canadian women's team with her head held high. She'd put in a herculean effort trying to rehabilitate a catastrophic knee injury in time to play in a fourth Olympic Games. Mikkelson ran out of runway and was released from the team that went on to win gold in Beijing in February. At a crossroads in her hockey career and retirement an option,

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Russia's Medvedev focusing on the positives after being forced to skip Wimbledon

    MONTREAL — There's a blank space in the nationality column beside Daniil Medvedev's name on the drawsheet at the National Bank Open. The Russian flag is also missing from the Moscow native's bio on the ATP Tour website. It's simply the new normal for the world No. 1 and his compatriots, who had to skip Wimbledon last month because of the Grand Slam tournament's ban on players from Russia and Belarus over the war in Ukraine. Both the ATP Tour and WTA Tour have allowed players from the two countri

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom