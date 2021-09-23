Things you never knew you could make with puff pastry dough

Credit: thesweetnsalty, lilyghodrati, annachaannnn/TikTok

Puff pastry is a delicate, light, crumbly dough that home chefs can use in a whole host of ways. With its crispy, buttery layers, puff pastry is both incredibly easy to make and super versatile! If you’re looking to level up your pastry flakes, here are five unique recipes that use puff pastry!

This Margherita-style pizza can be made using any frozen puff pastry. After rolling a circle of puff pastry dough on a pan, TikToker @thatdudecancook bakes it in the oven at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for about eight to nine minutes. Next, he garnishes the puff pastry crust with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and cherry tomatoes cooked in a skillet with olive oil and seasoned with rosemary and black pepper. He then places the pizza back in the oven for about 17 minutes before topping it off with grated parmesan cheese and fresh basil.

This meta recipe features a breakfast within a breakfast. To make this mini croissant cereal, cut the puff pastry dough into triangles. To form the croissant, roll each slice of dough from the base of the triangle. Next, dip each mini croissant into a whisked egg before sprinkling with sugar. Bake for 15 minutes, then serve in a bowl with milk and enjoy!

What do you get when you add puff pastry, cheese and garlic? A delicious recipe for cheesy garlic puff pastry sticks. Begin by pressing the cheese into the puff pastry dough. Next, fold the dough and roll it before brushing it with an egg. Add more cheese before dividing the dough into strips and twisting each one of them. Once baked, brush the cheesy sticks with a mixture of garlic, butter, salt and parsley. Enjoy that cheesy, flaky crunch!

This recipe involves one sheet of puff pastry cut into four square slices. Fold the corners over each square, then brush with an egg. Once baked, add a mixture of onions, shallots, bacon bits, brown sugar, maple syrup, balsamic vinegar and red pepper flakes to each pastry. Top it off with scrambled eggs and a garnish of salt and parsley.

Behold a meal disguised as a dessert! Begin this optical illusion by cutting the puff pastry into thin strips before wrapping a strip of dough around each oiled compartment of an upside-down muffin tray. Once the puff pastry cones are baked, use a piping bag to fill them with creamy mashed potatoes. Then top off with peas as a substitute for sprinkles.

