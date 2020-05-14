Things Look Grim For Optiva Inc. (TSE:OPT) After Today's Downgrade

The analysts covering Optiva Inc. (TSE:OPT) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the three analysts covering Optiva, is for revenues of US$71m in 2020, which would reflect a disturbing 22% reduction in Optiva's sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$4.48 per share. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$80m and losses of US$3.02 per share in 2020. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

TSX:OPT Past and Future Earnings May 14th 2020

The consensus price target fell 25% to US$20.71, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Optiva's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Optiva at US$25.05 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$16.43. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Optiva's past performance and to peers in the same industry. One thing that stands out from these estimates is that revenues are expected to keep falling, roughly in line with the historical decline of 19% per annum over the past five years. Yet our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are expected, in aggregate, to see their revenues rise 15% over the coming year. So it looks like Optiva's revenues are expected to decline at a slower rate than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Optiva's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. With a serious cut to this year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of Optiva.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple Optiva analysts - going out to 2021, and you can see them free on our platform here.

