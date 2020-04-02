Things Look Grim For MAG Interactive AB (publ) (STO:MAGI) After Today's Downgrade

Today is shaping up negative for MAG Interactive AB (publ) (STO:MAGI) shareholders, with the covering analyst delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analyst factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the latest downgrade, the lone analyst covering MAG Interactive provided consensus estimates of kr198m revenue in 2020, which would reflect a measurable 3.6% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to creep up to kr0.51. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of kr231m and kr0.04 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analyst making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing that stands out from these estimates is that shrinking revenues are expected to moderate from the historical decline of 9.1% per annum over the past year.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analyst increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Unfortunately the analyst also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that MAG Interactive's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. After a cut like that, investors could be forgiven for thinking the analyst is a lot more bearish on MAG Interactive, and a few readers might choose to steer clear of the stock.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have analyst estimates for MAG Interactive going out as far as 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

