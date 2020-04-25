Things Look Grim For Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) After Today's Downgrade

Today is shaping up negative for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting analysts have soured majorly on the business.

After the downgrade, the consensus from Lennox International's 15 analysts is for revenues of US$3.2b in 2020, which would reflect a considerable 14% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to sink 17% to US$7.53 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$3.7b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$10.09 in 2020. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Lennox International's prospects, administering a substantial drop in revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

NYSE:LII Past and Future Earnings April 25th 2020

Analysts made no major changes to their price target of US$191, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Lennox International'svaluation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Lennox International at US$225 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$130. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 14%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 2.6% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 0.7% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Lennox International's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Lennox International. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Lennox International's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling in light of the downgrade but, with a serious decline expected this year, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were a bit wary of Lennox International.

A high debt burden combined with a downgrade of this magnitude always gives us some reason for concern, especially if these forecasts are just the first sign of a business downturn. To see more of our financial analysis, you can click through to our free platform to learn more about its balance sheet and specific concerns we've identified.

We also provide an overview of the Lennox International Board and CEO remuneration and length of tenure at the company, and whether insiders have been buying the stock, here.

