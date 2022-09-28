Things to do in London this weekend (September 30-October 2)

Big kids: A nostalgic fairground experience has landed in Canary Wharf (Handout)

Summer is officially over (boo!) but London is very much an all-seasons city — and autumn will get going with a bang this weekend.

There’s an exciting new restaurant opening in Soho (from a chef who’s already had a critically acclaimed opening earlier this year), while Oktoberfest gets into the stein-swilling swing of things across the capital.

Elsewhere, there’s a major exhibition dedicated to one of this country’s most famous painters, a marathon club night, and more.

Here’s what to get up to in London this weekend.

The restaurant: Speedboat Bar

(Handout)

If you’ve had your mouth set alight by the rivetingly spicy fare at Luke Farrell’s hit Thai restaurant Plaza Khao Gaeng, then here’s a new place to arouse the senses. Speedboat Bar is Farrell’s new Soho venture, inspired by the look and cuisine of Bangkok’s Chinatown, and enlivened by a drinks menu that ranges from rice wines to Singha beer towers.

From September 29, 30 Rupert Street, W1D 6DL, speedboatbar.co.uk

The bar: Oktoberfest

The bier is here! London’s annual Oktoberfest celebrations get into full swing this weekend, with various booze-fuelled events taking place around the capital. From Bermondsey to Brixton, and Camden to Canary Wharf, revellers will be donning their lederhosen, clinking their steins and dancing along to oompah bands. Check out our full guide for the details.

The exhibition: Lucian Freud - New Perspectives at the National Gallery

(© The Lucian Freud Archive / Bridgeman Images / photo Museo Nacional Thyssen-Bornemisza, Madrid)

With a collection of paintings spanning more than seven decades, the National Gallery will host the first major exhibition dedicated to Lucian Freud in 10 years. It’ll explore how the famed artist evolved over the course of his life, with upwards of 60 works to admire.

From £24 on weekdays, from £26 on Saturdays and Sundays, October 1-January 22, Trafalgar Square, WC2N 5DN, nationalgallery.org.uk

The event: Fairgame soft launch

(Handout)

A 20,000sq ft, adults-only fairground has landed in Canary Wharf, promising a high-tech trip down memory lane. Guests, all wearing RFID wristbands so they can keep track of each other’s scores, will play hook-a-duck and whac-a-mole before refreshing themselves in the on-site cocktail bars (prosecco candy floss and boozy slushies are available). The full opening is on October 4, but you can sign up for the soft launch this weekend, with 50 per cent off games and a free drink.

Soft launch until October 2, 25-35 Fisherman’s Walk, E14 4DH, wearefairgame.com

The club night: Neighbourhood x Fold Extended

The last time party-starters Neighbourhood teamed up with Fold, back in February, it was an absolute cracker. They’ll do it again this weekend, with one of the Canning Town club’s trademark marathons, starting at 10pm on Saturday night and scheduled to run until 11am the next morning (although don’t be surprised if things rumble on for even longer). Sterac, JakoJako and Oliver Ho are among the DJs.

£25 on the door, Gillian House, Stephenson Street, E16 4SA, https://ra.co/events/1573112

The wild card: Shanghai Brunch at Park Chinois

(Press handout)

Park Chinois, the upscale Chinese restaurant in Mayfair, is launching a new brunch series this weekend. Promising live performances from dancers, singers and contemporary cabaret artists, as well DJs, the three-course Shanghai Brunch menu will treat each of its guests to half a bottle of Veuve-Clicquot champagne.